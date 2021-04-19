King County launches in-home COVID-19 vaccine program for vulnerable adults

King County now has an in-home vaccination program for people with medical conditions who are unable to travel to a vaccine clinic or pharmacy.

SEATTLE — King County launched an in-home COVID-19 vaccination program Monday for people with medical conditions who are unable to travel to a vaccine clinic or pharmacy.

Public Health — Seattle & King County partnered with fire departments, pharmacies, and medical providers to deliver the shots.

"We get calls daily from family members looking for a source of in-home vaccination," said Maureen Linehan, program manager for the county health department.

To qualify, eligible adults must have an injury, developmental disability, or medical condition that makes it difficult to leave the home, and “would require considerable and taxing effort to get vaccinated outside the home,” the county said.

"They are people who are very vulnerable, very high risk," explained Linehan.

Teams of two or three people will visit homes and stay with patients for 15-30 minutes after the shot to watch for rare allergic reactions, the county said.

The county said appointments are limited and is prioritizing adults who face the greatest challenges leaving their homes.

To schedule an appointment, contact the King County COVID-19 Call Center at 206-477-3977 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.