How to volunteer at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in western Washington

See a list of current volunteer opportunities in the Puget Sound region to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics are relying heavily on volunteers, who are tasked with setting up sites, answering phones, assisting patients and doing paperwork.

KING 5 has compiled a list of current volunteer opportunities in the Puget Sound region. Some of them are experiencing a surge in interest from potential volunteers and opportunities could be very limited.

The Swedish COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Seattle University is seeking people with both clinical and non-clinical skills.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, which has hospitals throughout the South Sound, is seeking volunteers who can commit to a minimum of 20 hours over the course of three months. The organization said there is an urgent need at its phone bank in downtown Tacoma.

Snohomish County Medical Reserve Corps assists the Snohomish Health District and is seeking volunteers.