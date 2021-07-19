Health department takes new approach to getting people vaccinated in south King County

The Kent-Auburn area is still working to reach a 70% vaccination rate.

KENT, Wash. — Public Health – Seattle & King County is taking a new approach to getting people vaccinated in south King County where the number of fully vaccinated residents sits below 70%.

"We're pivoting both our resources and our strategy to continue to ensure that vaccine is available in Kent," said Ingrid Ulrey, policy director for Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Part of the new approach includes closing the vaccine sit at the Kent ShoWare Center. The site, which opened in February, was one of this state's first mass vaccination sites.

"Over 118,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine happened over the last six months at the ShoWare Center. Extremely important to this community and, talking to the folks that work there, the statement that I used is they literally saved lives," said Kent Mayor Dana Ralph.

Kent's Public Health Center at 25742 104th Ave. SE will continue to offer the vaccine Monday through Friday with no appointment necessary. Mayor Ralph said people can also find the vaccine at local pharmacies and health clinics and future pop-up clinics.

On Monday, the health department announced 80% of people over the age of 12 in King County have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Ralph acknowledged there's still worked needed in the Kent-Auburn area with 62% of it's residents are fully vaccinated.

The health department wants all zip codes in King County to reach at least 70% vaccinated. It's focus right now for cities like Kent is helping individuals overcome barriers and hesitancy.

"Kent is our first pilot location for taking a hyperlocal, or place-based approach," Ulrey said. "We're assigning a staff person. And in this case, it's someone who was born and raised in Kent, who's equipped with a lot of knowledge, resources, and information about COVID and COVID vaccines. [We're] deploying her to focus very specifically on Kent."