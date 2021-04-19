Having trouble making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Washington? Here are some tips

With everyone 16 and older eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, appointments are becoming more difficult to come by.

On April 15, everyone age 16 and older became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington state.

That means 1.5 million more people can get vaccinated, adding to the 5 million already qualified to get the shot.

Try utilizing these tips if you're having trouble booking an appointment to get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to make an appointment at a government site or get on a Seattle waitlist

To sign up for an appointment at your local health department or other healthcare partner, visit PrepMod.com.

Click “Find a clinic.”

Select “Vaccination” as the service you’re seeking and your appropriate age group.

PrepMod allows you to search by zip code, location, date, and vaccine brand.

The City of Seattle has its own notification list for those who live or work in King County.

Eligible people are asked to complete a form to be notified of vaccination appointment opportunities.

Mass vaccination sites

Four mass vaccination sites are operating in Washington state.

Hours and registration information are different for each location. Schedule may change depending on vaccine availability.

Kennewick: This site administers both first and second doses. Make an appointment using PrepMod.

Location: Benton County Fairgrounds (1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick, WA 99336). Enter from the 10th Street parking lot entrance.

Benton County Fairgrounds (1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick, WA 99336). Enter from the 10th Street parking lot entrance. Hours: Tuesday & Thursday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wednesday & Friday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – noon.

Tuesday & Thursday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wednesday & Friday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – noon. Vaccine: Pfizer BioNTech

Ridgefield: Administers both first and second doses. Make an appointment online through the Safeway/Albertson's registration system.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds (17402 NE Delfel Rd., Ridgefield, WA 98642)

Clark County Fairgrounds (17402 NE Delfel Rd., Ridgefield, WA 98642) Hours: Tuesday & Wednesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday & Wednesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Vaccine: Pfizer BioNTech

Spokane: Administering first and second doses. Make an appointment online through the Safeway/Albertson's registration system. Those eligible who can't make an appointment can utilize the vaccine waiting lot, which opens 45 minutes prior to closing time - doses are not guaranteed in the waiting lot.

Location: Spokane Arena (720 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99201)

Spokane Arena (720 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99201) Hours: Tuesday & Wednesday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday & Wednesday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Transportation Options: Spokane Transportation Directory (PDF); Parking is free

Spokane Transportation Directory (PDF); Parking is free Vaccine: Moderna

Wenatchee: Administering first and second doses. Make an appointment using PrepMod.

Location: Town Toyota Center (1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801)

Town Toyota Center (1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801) Hours: Tuesday & Thursday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Vaccine: Pfizer BioNTech

Note: Do not go to a vaccine location without an appointment. Those receiving their second dose should being their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

How to make an appointment at major hospitals

MultiCare: Schedule a first-dose appointment by visiting MultiCare’s COVID-19 vaccine website.

Open the scheduler and verify eligibility by filling out the questionnaire.

CHI Franciscan: To make an appointment for your first dose with CHI Franciscan, fill out the short questionnaire.

Select the healthcare facility that works best for you to find out if appointments are available.

Note: Appointments may not be available immediately. Check back as more are added daily. Second doses will be scheduled when you arrive to receive the first dose.

UW Medicine: Schedule your first dose through UW Medicine by joining the waitlist. Call 1-844-520-8700 to join the waitlist. You will be contacted by phone or text when an appointment becomes available.

UW Medicine offers a vaccine standby list if there are doses left over. Find out more about registering for the standby list here.

Virginia Mason: Visit the Virginia Mason registration website and fill out the form to put your name on the waitlist.

PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth issues a weekly allocation plan for various communities.

Appointments will either be scheduled online, over the phone, or through the patient portal.

Visit PeaceHealth’s vaccine page and scroll down to “what to know for your community” to find out the best way to schedule a vaccination appointment.

How to make a walk-in appointment

Appointments can also be made through many doctor’s offices and pharmacies.

The state’s VaccineLocator website allows users to search for nearby appointments by ZIP code.

The list is updated every few hours with available appointments.

VaccineFinder.org also uses your ZIP code to find nearby vaccine appointments.

Note: Both websites will refer users to third-party sites to check availability and schedule an appointment.

Utilize social media and volunteer sites

Social media can be another useful tool to find vaccine appointments.

Facebook group “Find a COVID shot WA,” for example, crowdsources vaccination resources to help people get vaccinated. The group uses hashtags to help people search for open COVID-19 vaccine clinics and full appointments.

CovidWA.com, a volunteer-built vaccine-finder website, also has features to help people snag vaccine appointments.

Helpful phone numbers

Still having trouble making an appointment?