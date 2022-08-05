Gov. Inslee repeals vaccine mandate for state employees

Wednesday's announcement aligns with the end of the federal public health emergency.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, USA — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that he is repealing the COVID-19 vaccination requirements for state employees.

The announcement aligns with the end of vaccination requirements for federal employees and the end of the federal public health emergency. Last week, the World Health Organization announced the end of the global health emergency. Washington state ended its COVID-19 emergency order on Oct. 31, 2022.

On August 5, 2022, Inslee issued Directive 22-13.1, creating what he called a “permanent” condition of employment.

Directive 22-13.1 required new, current, and classified and management services employees, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exceptions were made for disability-related requests and sincere religious beliefs.

“Widespread vaccination is also the primary means we have as a state to protect our health care system,” Inslee wrote in the directive.

Wednesday’s announcement revokes Directive 22-13.1, aligning the state with national policy.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, the governor said, “Throughout this public health crisis, our state employee family demonstrated inspiring resilience and dedication.”

Inslee is still encouraging employees to stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Wednesday’s release emphasized that state employees should stay home when sick and wear a face mask if they had been exposed to the virus, as ways to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Starting July 25, state employees who provide up-to-date proof of vaccination will receive a $1,000 incentive.

“Looking ahead, I am filled with hope and optimism for what the future holds in Washington state,” wrote Inslee. “We have the tools and tenacity we need to effectively respond and achieve meaningful and lasting recovery for the people of our great state.”