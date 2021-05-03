Flyers spreading false information about COVID-19 vaccine left in Federal Way neighborhood

Anti-vaccine flyers full of false information are being left all over a Federal Way neighborhood near a COVID-19 testing site.

The flyers say over 900 deaths and nearly 15,000 injuries were reported following the COVID-19 vaccine. A link to a video on the flyer claims masks are a myth and not helpful in the fight against COVID-19.

"All that information on it is totally wrong. I mean it's false," said Dr. Ali Mokdad, a professor with the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

"What we are concerned about when I see a flyer like this, besides [the fact that] it's false and it's not true, is it's scaring people to get a life-saving vaccine," Mokdad continued.

A man living just up the street from the COVID-19 testing site at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way said he found the flyers concerning.

"We all have a right to do our own informed decision and what we want to say, whether you want the vaccine or not, but I think we've got to continue supporting each other and just really carefully research what comes to our door," said Tom, who preferred not to share his last name.

"My concern was that we all do our part to keep up this fight against COVID and not let down our guard whether we get vaccinated or not," said Tom.

The flyer also has links to different websites and studies which claim the COVID-19 vaccine is unsafe.