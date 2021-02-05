Eastside COVID-19 pop-up clinic aimed at increasing vaccination rate among Latino community

Centro Cultural Mexicano, alongside Microsoft, Evergreen Health, and Overlake Medical Center, hosted a pop-up vaccination clinic on Sunday.

REDMOND, Wash. — At times during this pandemic, the Latino population has been hit disproportionately hard by coronavirus.

On Sunday afternoon outside the Centro Cultural Mexicano in Redmond, a line began to form at a pop-up clinic aimed at boosting the vaccination rate among the Latino community.

"I’m a little nervous to get a shot, but at the same time I know that I’m going to get it,” said Renton resident Martha Rubeo.

Angie Hinojos, executive director of the Centro Cultural Mexicano, said the need is great.

"I think our systems have not always approached things in an equitable way that make sense to Latinos," Hinojos said.

Centro Cultural Mexicano, alongside Microsoft, Evergreen Health, and Overlake Medical Center, hosted a pop-up vaccination clinic on Sunday. About 400 slots were booked for the afternoon before the event even started on Sunday.

“What you see here today is volunteers that speak Spanish and English. You see music. A familiar place that people come to all the time for other reasons, so it makes sense to come here for vaccines, too,” Hinojos said.



As of April 30, King County data showed 46% of Hispanic people have been vaccinated compared to 60% percent of the white population.

Organizers of events like the one on Sunday in Redmond hope to close the gap.