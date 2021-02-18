About 90% of Washington state's weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocation delayed by weather

Shipments of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are delayed this week due to severe winter weather elsewhere in the country.

Severe winter weather that has hit a large swath of the nation is delaying delivery of approximately 90% of Washington state’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation for the week.

Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary for the Washington State Department of Health, said health officials hope more shipments of the vaccine are delivered in the coming days.

However, the delays have already forced the state to close the Benton-Franklin mass vaccination site through the weekend. Roberts said people who had an appointment scheduled will be contacted.

Delays in deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine are being seen across the country.

Across a large swath of the nation, including Deep South states like Georgia and Alabama, the snowy, slippery weather either led to the closing of vaccination sites outright or held up the necessary shipments, with delays expected to continue for days.

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio said doses expected this week were delayed by weather elsewhere in the country, forcing the city to hold off making 30,000 to 35,000 vaccination appointments.