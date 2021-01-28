At least 2,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have gone to waste in Washington

According to an incomplete data set, healthcare providers have wasted thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — At least 2,315 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have gone to waste in Washington state, according to information reported to the state.

That data is incomplete and is only what's been reported to the state Immunization Information System so far. Not every health care provider is entering data the same way or reporting all fields, according to a state spokesperson.

Earlier this month, the Washington State Hospital Association said that though it isn't happening frequently, doses are being thrown out.

An employee at a MultiCare facility said doses of the vaccine are being thrown away at the end of shifts because state guidelines make it difficult to provide doses for those who don't meet the criteria for the current phase – at that time the state was in Phase 1A. If someone doesn't show up for their appointment, the clinic administering the vaccine is left with an extra which cannot be saved because it expires too quickly.

The state is now in the first tier of Phase 1B.

Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer said if this happens, it’s only a few doses at a time.

“If you’re doing 500, 700 doses a day, to end up at the end of the day with three leftovers, you know, we’d like there to be zero but that’s a hard ratio to hit,” Sauer said earlier this month.

