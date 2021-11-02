Vaccine 'line jumpers' dodge Washington state's eligibility rules

Health officials say there's a fine line between enforcing COVID-19 vaccine eligibility without creating roadblocks.

SEATTLE — It’s an open secret: Some people in Washington state are jumping the line and getting COVID-19 vaccines before their turn.

The state’s rules on who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine are strict, but it seems the protocols for enforcing them aren’t.

“We are increasingly hearing from residents who are angered that people who are not eligible for the vaccination, according to the state’s eligibility plan are still receiving vaccinations,” said Lisa Herbold, Seattle City Councilmember.

Herbold brought this to the attention of the Public Health officials at Tuesday’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting.

“I know somebody personally who has a healthcare license but isn’t a healthcare worker, and who has gotten their first and second vaccine and is under 50,” she said.

Patty Hayes, the Director of Seattle-King County Public Health, told the committee that the state’s eligibility verification is based on honesty.

“It is honor system when people go onto Phase Finder,” she said.

The state verifies eligibility using a questionnaire on Phase Finder relying on the people to be truthful while answers questions.

When KING 5 visited the Department of Health’s mass vaccination site in Wenatchee, we asked what steps are in place to ensure eligibility.

“For folks that have any kind of hiccups with IT or some just weirdness, as it happens, we do have the ability to pull them aside and kind of work with them about their appointment and their eligibility right here,” said Cory Portner, DOH Wenatchee Mass Vaccination site lead.

The state is walking a fine line in enforcing eligibility without creating roadblocks, according to the Washington State Hospital Association.

“For some of these underserved populations they have a reasonable fear of authorities and, they might have a documentation with immigration issue and we don’t want them to be deterred from getting vaccinated," said Beth Zborowski, with WSHA. "They may have other reasons that they are just concerned historically about providing information to the state or to healthcare organizations. And we really want to make sure that people feel comfortable getting the vaccine.”

“I’m hoping that the problem is really a small one and I think it’s a small price to pay for not putting barriers in front of people who really are eligible at this point to getting the vaccine,” Zborowski said.

WSHA encourages vaccine providers to ask questions about eligibility but in a way that's tactful.

“It really is a partnership between the community as well as all the vaccine locations just asking those questions and verifying that people are doing what they supposed to be doing,” she said. “A lot of these clinics are staffed with volunteers doing the data entry, doing actual immunization and to put them I the position of saying, ‘Prove to me that this is your birthdate,' or that 'You are indeed a frontline healthcare worker.’"

Many of the people at the vaccine clinics will have to rely on trust, she said.