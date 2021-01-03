Mass COVID-19 vaccination site opening at Seattle's Lumen Field Event Center

"With additional vaccine doses and a small but steady increase in the coming weeks, the City of Seattle is ready to significantly expand its vaccination efforts to reach thousands more vulnerable Seattleites. We have been working on this massive, unprecedented effort for months. We've had the infrastructure in place, we just needed the vaccine," Mayor Jenny Durkan said. "This is an important step to significantly increase our vaccination rate in Seattle, but there's so much more to be done. Ultimately, it will take all of us – employers, health care providers, philanthropy, unions, nonprofits, community-based organizations, and all levels of government – using all the tools at our disposal to get our community vaccinated equitably. I'm deeply grateful to our partners across the city – and to Governor [Jay] Inslee and the Washington State Department of Health – for their collaboration to vaccinate our most vulnerable communities."