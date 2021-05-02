COVID-19 shots being offered at Seattle Sounders home games

Sounders FC, Virginia Mason, the City of Seattle, and Lumen Field and First & Goal Inc. are offering vaccinations to eligible fans.

SEATTLE — Fans attending Seattle Sounders home games at Lumen Field can get their COVID-19 vaccine while they're at it.

Beginning Sunday, May 2, people 18 and older attending a Sounders home game can receive free COVID-19 shots with no appointments necessary. Vaccinations will be available starting when gates open through the end of the match.

Fans can choose between receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Those who receive the Moderna can schedule their second dose at any the city's vaccination hubs.

“Being able to have fans back at Lumen Field this season has been an incredible feeling,” said Sounders FC Owner and President of Business Operations Peter Tomozawa. “However, we didn’t reach this point by chance, and the science behind fighting COVID-19 with vaccinations is science that our club believes in and supports whole-heartedly. We’re thrilled to work with our friends at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Lumen Field, First & Goal Inc. and the City of Seattle to provide this opportunity to our fans, and we encourage anyone who hasn’t gotten their shot yet to do so, whether at a Sounders match or elsewhere in the community.

"We want to get back to normal as soon as possible, with a full stadium singing, cheering and celebrating with the team in person, but that can only happen if we’re all willing to do own individual parts – which includes getting vaccinated and continuing to mask up and follow health protocols.”

There are two vaccination locations: the West Field Plaza outside of section 140, and the East Main Concourse outside section 104.

Vaccinations are being administered by the Seattle Fire Department. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is providing staff and volunteers to support the process.