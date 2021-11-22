Where to get a COVID-19 booster shot in western Washington

Appointments for COVID-19 booster shots have filled up after federal officials opened up eligibility to all adults.

SEATTLE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved COVID-19 booster shots for all adults on Friday, opening up appointments to millions of Americans.

Under the new rules, anyone 18 and older can get a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot six months after their last dose. If you got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you can get a booster two months after your shot. People can also mix and match shots from different manufacturers, although some health care providers in Washington are scheduling shots for the same producer.

Below is a list of hospitals, pharmacies and government clinics that are offering appointments.

Washington vaccine locator tool

The Washington State Department of Health operates an online Vaccine Locator tool where people can input their location and search for vaccine appointments near them. Filter by vaccine type and accessibility.

Hospitals

To join UW Medicine’s call-back list for a booster shot, call 844-520-8700. Appointments are available at UW Medical Center’s Montlake and Northwest campuses, Harborview Medical Center, Valley Medical Center, and UW Medicine primary care clinics.

UW Medicine is also scheduling vaccines at the North King County vaccination clinic at Shoreline Community College in the Pagoda Student Union Building. Walk-ins are also accepted for people 12 and older at this clinic.

Swedish is offering COVID vaccinations at three locations. Appointments can be scheduled directly with each clinic.

Downtown Primary Care

Hours: Thursdays, 8:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Clinic phone number: 206-320-3351

Mill Creek Primary Care

Hours: Wednesdays, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Clinic phone number: 425-357-3700

Pine Lake Universal Response Clinic

Hours: Wednesdays, 8:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Clinic phone number: 206-320-8250

Some Franciscan Medical Group clinics are offering vaccine appointments for current patients, according to the hospital. Call your primary care office or Franciscan Medical Group provider to schedule an appointment.

Other patients can find appointments using the state’s Vaccine Locator tool or call 1-833-VAX-HELP (1-833-829-4357).

MultiCare plans to host community COVID-19 vaccine clinics in November and December that are open to the public. Find an upcoming clinic here.

MultiCare patients can also schedule an appointment by calling 833-770-0530. However, the hospital stopped offering COVID-19 vaccinations to people who are not MultiCare patients in June.

County and city-run vaccine sites

King County operates vaccine clinics in Auburn, Bellevue, Kent and downtown Seattle in addition to other clinics in partnership with other agencies.

Register for an appointment here.

Auburn Outlet Collection Vaccine Clinic, 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Suite 1321, Auburn.

Hours: Saturday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Eastgate Public Health Center, 14350 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue.

Call (206) 477-3284 for current schedule. Walk-ins available.

Kent Hill Plaza Shopping Center, 25742 104th Ave SE, Kent.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Downtown Public Health Center, 2124 4th Ave, Seattle.

Call (206) 477-3284 for current schedule. Walk-ins available.

Kitsap County vaccine clinics

The Kitsap Public Health District partners with several other agencies on a vaccine clinic at St. Michael Medical Center Bremerton (old hospital), 2520 Cherry St., Bremerton.

Vaccinations offered: Moderna and pediatric Pfizer vaccine.

Pierce County vaccine clinics

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department lists community vaccine clinics on its website. Many clinics are open to drop-ins. People can also pre-register for a booster, and appointments are required for pediatric vaccines.

The City of Seattle will soon operate three vaccination clinics in South Lake Union, West Seattle and south Seattle.

Registration is required for pediatric vaccines. It is recommended but not required for other vaccinations. Register here.

Amazon Meeting Center in South Lake Union, 2031 7th Ave, Seattle.

Hours: Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Vaccines offered: Pfizer and Moderna

West Seattle vaccination clinic, Neighborhood House, 6400 Sylvan Way SW, Seattle.

Hours: Fridays 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Vaccines offered: Pfizer, Moderna and J&J

South Seattle vaccination clinic (opening Nov. 30), SouthEast Seattle Senior Center, 4655 S. Holly St., Seattle.

Hours: Most Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-7 p.m.

Vaccines offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Skagit County Fairgrounds, South Gate entrance, 501 Taylor St., Mount Vernon.

Vaccinations offered Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Appointments are required for booster shots and pediatric vaccines. Register for an appointment on PrepMod and search for “Skagit County Public Health” under "name of location."

Ash Way Park & Ride, 16327 Ash Way, Lynnwood.

Vaccinations offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Appointments are required. Make an appointment on PrepMod.

Pharmacies

Pharmacies across western Washington, including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart are offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.