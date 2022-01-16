COVID-19 booster clinic held as some schools in Washington go remote again

COVID-19 booster shots were available for children 12 and older who were fully vaccinated as recently as five months prior.

Students and parents took advantage of a vaccination clinic at Seattle’s Ingraham High School on Sunday.

A few minutes on a Sunday morning is all it took for eight grader Jamiel Jackson to get his third shot.

“I feel so much safer now and I just feel more secure right now,” Jackson said. “I got my booster shot and it was really easy and I didn’t feel anything and it was great."

The new year has brought a surge in COVID-19 to across western Washington. The omicron variant is pushing Seattle Public Schools, the state’s largest district, to move some schools online.

On Friday, Interagency High School’s classes were canceled – the district cited “staff sick leave” as the reason.

Sunday's vaccine clinic at Ingraham High School hosted by the Seattle Visiting Nurse Association.

It’s been very difficult as far as him trying to adjust back to remote they started at Mercer middle school they started back on Friday at it feels like it’s been a little bit more of a struggle,” said Cherish Jackson, Jamiel’s Mom.

King County Numbers show that, as of mid-January, 13.4% of children aged 12-17 are fully vaccinated and boosted. They’ve also had less time to get the shot as the Food and Drug Association’s approval for Pfizer’s booster for children as young as 12 came down just a few weeks ago.

For many parents, it is one more layer of protection.