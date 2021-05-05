What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Wednesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Wednesday, May 5.

With vaccines key to reopening in Washington state, there's a push to overcome hesitancy

Though several Washington counties squeaked by Tuesday without a reversion to Phase 2 COVID restrictions, Governor Jay Inslee said there is work to do to prevent rollbacks in the coming weeks.

After much speculation that King, Snohomish and other counties that have failed Phase 3 metrics would revert Tuesday, Inslee announced a two-week phase pause as officials determine if the “fourth wave” of coronavirus cases has plateaued.

Children ages 12 to 15 could soon be eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Children as young as 12 could start receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week. Pfizer has asked the federal government for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for kids age 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is already authorized for people age 16 and older.

Clinical trials show Pfizer’s vaccine is safe and 100% effective for kids ages 12 to 15. The Biden administration said if the vaccine is approved, the government is ready to ship the vaccine to 20,000 pharmacies and pediatricians.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

