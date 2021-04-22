What to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Thursday, April 22.

South Seattle pharmacy tackles cultural barriers to get communities of color vaccinated

A pharmacy in south Seattle's Othello neighborhood is on a mission to get people of color vaccinated.

Othello Station Pharmacy is offering so much more than just grab-and-go service, it has become a trusted space for people of color to feel seen.

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

Experts don't know yet because they're still studying vaccinated people to see when protection might wear off. How well the vaccines work against emerging variants will also determine if, when and how often additional shots might be needed.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.