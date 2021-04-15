What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Thursday, April 15.

Everyone 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

As of Thursday, everyone age 16 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said more than 1.5 million additional people will become eligible in the state Thursday.

Supply lags demand as eligibility expands

Experts warn people will likely still need to wait for an available appointment even though eligibility has expanded.

Numbers show supply is increasing, but are not yet enough vaccines to meet the demand. For the week of April 18, Washington will receive 364,700 total doses.

95-year-old woman gets shot after months of waiting

The past year has been a terrible struggle for Rosemary Walters and her daughter Bryce Durst. At 95-years-old, Walters suffered a stroke in the middle of the pandemic leaving her paralyzed on one side, housebound and unable to get a vaccine at her Edmonds home.

It took several months, and a few calls from KING 5, but Wednesday, a crew from South County Fire finally came to Walters' rescue. The native of England, who survived London bombings in World War II, took her first Pfizer shot without so much as a wince.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

