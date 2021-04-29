What to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Friday, April 16.

VERIFY: If we need booster shots do we get the same brand as our COVID-19 vaccines?

The CEOs of several vaccine drug companies have claimed we will need booster shots to the vaccines. How would that work? Will you need the same brand as your original vaccine?

A viewer sent us a question about boosters in an email. They wanted to know if we have to get booster shots and will the boosters have to be the same brand as the vaccines?

Two doses of Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines provide greater protection than just one

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows nearly 8% of Americans who received the first dose of one of the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna have missed getting their second dose. That percentage has risen as the country’s vaccine rollout has expanded to more people.

In response to the information, many people on social media have urged others to get the second vaccine shot, saying it offers greater protection against COVID-19.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

Several health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: