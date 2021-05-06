What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Thursday, May 6.

Focus shifts as UW health expert says reaching herd immunity unlikely

While Washington state is making progress in getting people vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials said reaching herd immunity is looking more unlikely.

Since the start of the pandemic, a vaccine was seen as the endgame. Now, in the midst of an ongoing vaccine rollout, health experts say reaching herd immunity is looking less doable.

Pfizer and BioNTech to donate vaccines for Olympic athletes

Vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech will donate doses to inoculate athletes and officials preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, the IOC said Thursday.

Delivery of doses is set to begin this month to give Olympic delegations time to be fully vaccinated with a second shot before arriving in Tokyo for the games, which open on July 23.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

Several health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: