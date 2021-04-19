What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Tuesday, April 20.

King County launches in-home COVID-19 vaccine program for vulnerable adults

King County launched an in-home COVID-19 vaccination program Monday for people with medical conditions who are unable to travel to a vaccine clinic or pharmacy.

Public Health — Seattle & King County partnered with fire departments, pharmacies, and medical providers to deliver the shots.

Tips for making a vaccine appointment in Washington:

On April 15, everyone age 16 and older became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington state.

That means 1.5 million more people can get vaccinated, adding to the 5 million already qualified to get the shot.

Try utilizing these tips if you're having trouble booking an appointment to get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.