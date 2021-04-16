What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Friday, April 16.

Where can I get vaccinated more quickly in Washington?

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations fill up quickly, usually within a few hours, in metro areas like Everett and Seattle.

But if you're willing to travel, you might be able to get your shot much more quickly.

In Grays Harbor County, along the Washington coast, there is more vaccine than they can use, right now. On Friday, alone, they have 900 doses available and room for 400 appointments.

Persistence, patience key in vaccine hunt

The rush for COVID-19 vaccine appointments is well beyond available supply, which the state has said was slightly suppressed this week because of government supplies.

Seattle has more than 151,000 people on its vaccine waitlist, city officials said, and received about 24,000 doses this week. They offered the following tips on finding an appointment, and asked for patience:

If you have one, call your doctor’s office or health care provider to see if they have available vaccination appointments.

to see if they have available vaccination appointments. Visit Vaccinate WA for COVID-19 vaccine appointments within 50 miles.

Visit PrepMod/WA DOH’s Find a Vaccination Clinic search tool.

Ten liberal senators are urging President Joe Biden to back India and South Africa’s appeal to the World Trade Organization to temporarily relax intellectual property rules so coronavirus vaccines can be manufactured by nations that are struggling to inoculate their populations.

A waiver could pave the way for generic or other manufacturers to make more vaccines.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.