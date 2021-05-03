What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Monday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Monday, May 3.

COVID-19 shots being offered at Seattle Sounders home games

Fans attending Seattle Sounders home games at Lumen Field can get their COVID-19 vaccine while they're at it.

Beginning Sunday, May 2, people 18 and older attending a Sounders home game can receive free COVID-19 shots with no appointments necessary. Vaccinations will be available starting when gates open through the end of the match.

Eastside COVID-19 pop-up clinic aimed at increasing vaccination rate among Latino community

At times during this pandemic, the Latino population has been hit disproportionately hard by the coronavirus.

On Sunday afternoon outside the Centro Cultural Mexicano in Redmond, a line began to form at a pop-up clinic aimed at boosting the vaccination rate among the Latino community.

"I’m a little nervous to get a shot, but at the same time, I know that I’m going to get it,” said Renton resident Martha Rubeo.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

Several health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: