What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Monday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Monday, April 19.

Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot

Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation’s largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

Union helps frontline workers get COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The easing of COVID-19 vaccine restrictions has opened up access for everyone to get the shot. It has also made it a bit tougher to get appointments, especially for some frontline workers who have continued going to work throughout the pandemic.

SEIU Local 6 hosted a clinic Saturday to help workers like janitors, security officers, and airport workers get vaccinated.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.