What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Tuesday, April 13.

Pausing use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine may not be without consequence in Washington state

The statewide pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shut down the Angel of the Winds Arena vaccination site in downtown Everett - the only one in the county that offers that vaccine.

People arrived at the site Tuesday morning thinking they were going to get their vaccination, only to find the doors closed.

Pfizer to deliver more COVID vaccines than planned by May, CEO says

On the same day the U.S. recommended a “pause” in the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, Pfizer's CEO announced his company is increasing production of its own vaccine and deliver its promised amount ahead of schedule.

Albert Bourla tweeted that Pfizer "can deliver 10% more doses to the US by the end of May than previously agreed (total of 220M) & supply the full 300M agreed on for the end of July two weeks early."

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, March 31, the state moved to Phase 1B, Tiers 3 and 4, which added the following qualifications for eligibility:

Anyone age 16 and older with two or more diseases or medical conditions

Anyone age 60 and older

Anyone living or working in certain congregate settings (correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, etc.)

Additional high-risk critical workers in congregate settings (restaurants, manufacturing, construction)