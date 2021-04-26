What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Monday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Monday, April 26.

Washington State Hospital Association provides update

Washington hospital leaders will provide an update on the state’s healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic at an 11 a.m. media briefing Monday.

During the event, Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer will be joined by Overlake Medical Center COO Tom DeBord, Skagit Regional Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Josh Griggs, and Dr. Chris Baliga, an infectious disease physician with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

You can watch the 11 a.m. briefing on KING5.com or on the KING 5 YouTube page.

Washington state reauthorizes J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Jay Inslee said inoculations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can begin in Washington state following a review by scientific experts in a western states workgroup.

The announcement came the day after federal health officials on Friday lifted the nationwide pause on the J&J vaccine after investigating 15 cases of blood clots out of 8 million people who received the J&J shot.

The Washington State Department of Health said that those concerned about the J&J vaccine may instead choose one of the other two options, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

EU may let vaccinated US tourists visit

American tourists will be able to visit European Union countries this summer as long as they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the president of the European Commission told the New York Times on Sunday.

The reopening of Europe to tourists would come over a year after travel between the continents largely shut down in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.