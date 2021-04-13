What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Tuesday, April 13.

US recommends 'pause' for Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines over rare clot reports

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots were observed in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts — making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially “dangerous.”

Finding a vaccine appointment remains a challenge amid expanded eligibility

Though most restrictions for getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington are going away in a matter of days, those looking to book an appointment are still presented with conflicting and confusing information on how to get one.

On Thursday, April 15, everyone 16 and older will be eligible to get a shot. The only real restriction left will be for minors, who will need consent from a parent or guardian to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, unless they are legally emancipated.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, March 31, the state moved to Phase 1B, Tiers 3 and 4, which added the following qualifications for eligibility:

Anyone age 16 and older with two or more diseases or medical conditions

Anyone age 60 and older

Anyone living or working in certain congregate settings (correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, etc.)

Additional high-risk critical workers in congregate settings (restaurants, manufacturing, construction)