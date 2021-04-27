What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Tuesday, April 27.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens at the Tacoma Dome Tuesday

A COVID-19 vaccination site is opening at the Tacoma Dome with the goal of providing an estimated 34,000 doses.

The Pierce County Department of Emergency Management will open the site on April 27. It will remain open for six weeks.

The goal will be to vaccinate at least 1,170 people each day and give an estimated 34,000 doses to people by the end of the six weeks.

Seattle gets 50,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

The city of Seattle is receiving 50,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. This allocation will be the largest weekly amount received to date.

The vaccines are earmarked to help the city administer 17,000 first doses over the coming week. Those doses will be distributed at Seattle’s four vaccination sites in West Seattle, North Seattle, Rainier Beach and the Lumen Field Event Center.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

Several health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: