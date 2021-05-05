What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Friday, May 7.

Pfizer, BioNTech begin process seeking full FDA approval for COVID vaccine

Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech on Friday announced they started the process to request full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their mRNA coronavirus vaccine.

The FDA has only given Emergency Use Authorization in December 2020 for the two-dose vaccine to be used on individuals 16 years of age and older. Since receiving the Emergency Use Authorization, more than 170 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered across the U.S.

Evergreen State College to require vaccines in the fall

Evergreen State College announced all students, staff and faculty will be required to show proof of vaccination before the beginning of the 2021 fall quarter.

“Requiring vaccinations will enable us to provide even richer in-person educational experiences for our students in the fall,” said Evergreen President George Bridges.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.