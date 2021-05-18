What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Tuesday, May 18.

Some Washington businesses can give vaccinated people a free drink

Businesses operating with liquor licenses in Washington state can offer one free beverage to customers who can prove they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Liquor and Cannabis Board announced.

The option of providing a free drink is effective until June 30.

Seattle Public Schools hosts dozens of student vaccine clinics

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is hosting dozens of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its campuses for middle and high school students in the coming weeks.

More than 50 clinics will happen in the next two weeks at 39 different locations to offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The same locations will then hold a second round of clinics for the second dose.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

More vaccine sites have begun accepting walk-in patients with no appointment necessary, including Seattle's mass vaccine sites at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach and West Seattle as well as King County's sites at Outlet Collection Way in Auburn, the ShoWare Center in Kent and at the Shoreline Center.

Other health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: