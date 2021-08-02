What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Monday

A state lawmaker is pushing to get teachers vaccinated now. Here are the top vaccine facts for Monday, Feb. 8.

Latest COVID-19 vaccine news

Washington lawmakers push to vaccinate teachers

Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-Wenatchee, is calling on Gov. Jay Inslee to make school employees eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine immediately.

He says that could be done by moving the whole state to the next phase right now, by giving more discretion to individual vaccine providers, or by making school employees eligible under the current phase alongside seniors.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine could boost immunization in rural areas

Johnson & Johnson applied for Emergency Use Authorization last week from the FDA for their single-dose vaccine, which can be kept at warmer temperatures than Moderna's or Pfizer's vaccines.

Health officials say this vaccine will ease transportation and storage issues and opens the possibility of bringing mobile vaccine units to communities without vaccine providers

Many Washington vaccine clinics offer COVID-19 shots to volunteers of all ages

One way to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington state no matter what phase you qualify for is to volunteer at a vaccine clinic. But opportunities are limited, and slots are filled quickly.

The Washington Department of Health says providers should prioritize volunteers who are at high-risk of COVID-19 exposure, especially those who cannot socially distance.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the PhaseFinder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households