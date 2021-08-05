What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Monday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Monday, May 10.

Walk-in vaccine opportunities increasing throughout the Puget Sound region

More and more walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are becoming available as the goal to get more shots into arms increases. President Joe Biden is pushing to have 70% of Americans get at least the first dose of the vaccine by July 4.

Outreach teams across the country also are going door-to-door working to get people vaccinated. In western Washington, mobile teams are visiting the most vulnerable communities to make sure people have the opportunity to get the shot. Read more

Will Washington keep flattening the COVID-19 curve?

The Washington State Department of Health reported there are signs in the most recent data that COVID-19 cases may be starting to flatten, but disease activity remains high.

The state said it was too soon to tell whether the flattening trend will continue.

“We are cautiously optimistic about a possible plateau in the most recent data, but we are still in a fourth wave and seeing a number of concerning signs. DOH will continue monitoring these trends closely,” said Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist, in a prepared statement. “No matter what, we all need to keep taking precautions like wearing masks and gathering outside. If you haven’t been vaccinated, now is the time to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. We can all help by talking to people we know about vaccination. Every vaccine makes a difference.” Read more

BioNTech to make vaccines in Singapore

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech says it plans to create a state-of-the-art manufacturing site for its mRNA-based vaccines and other drugs in Singapore.

BioNTech, which developed the first widely used coronavirus vaccine together with U.S. partner Pfizer, said the new manufacturing facility will boost the regional and global supply capacity of its products and ensure a rapid response to potential pandemic threats in the region. Read more

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.