What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Friday, May 28.

Got vaccinated? Fred Meyer, QFC offering $1 million prize

Kroger is joining the effort to get Americans vaccinated from COVID-19 by offering a big prize: $1 million to five winners, plus prizes of free groceries for a year.

A spokesperson said more information is coming next week, including who is eligible. But the basics are that the contest will be open to both customers and employees.

CDC director cautiously urges vaccinated Americans to enjoy 'normal' Memorial Day

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky reiterated some welcome news Tuesday, saying that it is safe for COVID-vaccinated people to enjoy most activities without a mask, including Memorial Day weekend activities.

“If you are vaccinated, you are protected, and you can enjoy your Memorial Day,” Dr. Walensky reassured Americans.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 12 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 12 to 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.