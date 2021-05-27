What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Thursday, May 27.

Seattle's fixed vaccine sites to close

The city of Seattle plans to close its fixed COVID-19 vaccination hubs and focus on its mobile vaccine efforts this summer.

The community vaccine hub at North Seattle College will close June 4, the vaccine hub in West Seattle will close June 9, the vaccine site at Lumen Field Event Center will close June 12 and the Rainier Beach hub will close June 23.

CVS giving out free stuff for vaccinations

Starting June 1, CVS is offering chances to win prizes to those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine through CVS Health.

Prizes include a seven-day cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line, a trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and gift cards for a special date night.

King County COVID-19 update

King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin gives an update on the county's response to COVID-19 and trends in cases.

COVID-19 incidence rates are decreasing, and daily hospitalizations are falling in King County, according to Duchin.

King County is now at the level of COVID-19 transmission that it was at just before the recent fourth wave started. However, transmission is double the level the county was at in late September 2020 before the start of the fall and winter peak.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 12 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 12 to 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.