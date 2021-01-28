What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington today

Amazon will hold another clinic this weekend to vaccinate 2,000 people for COVID-19. Here are the top vaccine facts for Thursday, Jan. 28.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the PhaseFinder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

If you are eligible, find a list of vaccine providers on the DOH website and information on how to make an appointment.

Latest COVID-19 news

Amazon to hold pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Seattle

Amazon will open a second pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Seattle on Sunday, Jan. 31 with the goal of inoculating 2,000 people.

The clinic, which is in partnership with Virginia Mason, will focus on giving people their first doses of the vaccine.

Don't cross state lines for COVID-19 vaccine, Washington health officials say

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) says there’s nothing to prevent someone from crossing county lines to find an available COVID-19 vaccine.

But don't cross state lines. The DOH is strongly discouraging that because the federal government allocates a specific number of doses to each state for its residents.

WhidbeyHealth cancels vaccine appointments due to shortage

WhidbeyHealth canceled nearly 6,000 appointments for COVID-19 vaccines due to a shortage of doses.

CEO Ron Telles says since the age limit dropped for Phase 1B, they’ve struggled to keep up with the demand.