What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Monday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Monday, May 17.

Some fully vaccinated Washington residents aren't ready to go maskless

As major retailers begin to relax mask rules for the fully vaccinated, there are some shoppers who don't yet feel comfortable going into stores without one.

Shoppers who bring their children with them also wondered about mask rules for kids who have yet to be vaccinated.

Scientists working on universal vaccine for coronaviruses, common colds

There is major progress on the development of a universal coronavirus vaccine, that could also help protect against some of the common colds, according to experts.

Under UW Medicine, Dr. Neil King is leading what's officially known as the Design of Broadly Protective Coronavirus Vaccines program. King said there are four classes of coronaviruses, but one, the beta class, is dangerous and has led to the worst pandemic in a century.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

More vaccine sites have begun accepting walk-in patients with no appointment necessary, including Seattle's mass vaccine sites at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach and West Seattle as well as King County's sites at Outlet Collection Way in Auburn, the ShoWare Center in Kent and at the Shoreline Center.

Other health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: