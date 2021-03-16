What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Tuesday, March 16.

Sweden is latest country to stop using AstraZeneca vaccine

Sweden on Tuesday became the latest country to pause use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as European regulators review safety data following reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients.

The company and international regulators continue to say the vaccine is safe, however, and many countries elsewhere in the world are forging ahead with their vaccination campaigns.

Moderna begins COVID-19 vaccine trial for young children

Drugmaker Moderna announced on Tuesday it has kicked off a mid-to-late stage COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under the age of 12.

The company said in a press release that the first participants in its Phase 2/3 study, called the KidCOVE study, have been given their first dose. The goal is to test if the vaccine candidate would protect children ages 6 months to less than 12 years from getting sick with COVID-19.





How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of March 3, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers