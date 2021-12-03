What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Friday, March 12.

Washington public transit workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on March 17

On Thursday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced more critical workers can get vaccinated beginning March 17. That includes people who work in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, corrections, transit and law enforcement.

"This is such welcome news,” said Rebecca Japhet, communications manager for Pierce Transit. "Our operators have been out there on the front lines for a year providing rides for people to get to essential destinations."

How Washington's COVID-19 vaccination numbers compare to other states

Washington’s percentage of the population that’s been vaccinated against COVID-19 is higher than the national average.

And that number is only expected to grow as the largest civilian-led vaccination site in the country opens here at Lumen Field this weekend.

“We are continuing to make incredible progress on vaccines,” said Dr. Umair Shah, State Secretary of Health.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of March 3, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers