Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday, March 2.

Doctors say the best COVID-19 vaccine is whichever one is available

With a third COVID-19 vaccine soon arriving in Washington, doctors say eligible people should not be picky about which one they receive.

“The best choice of the vaccine is the one that's available,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, state Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases.

Clinics have been using the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which are remarkably effective at protecting people from the virus once they're fully vaccinated. The state says more than 60,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine should start arriving this week.

Twitter users who spread COVID vaccine misinformation face permanent ban

Twitter will permanently ban users who repeatedly spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, the social media platform announced Monday.

Twitter said it has started applying labels to tweets "that may contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines" in addition to its overall effort to remove "the most harmful" misleading COVID-19 information in general.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households