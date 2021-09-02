What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

Children as young as 12 might be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine by spring. Here are the top vaccine facts for Tuesday, Feb. 9.

VERIFY: Here's when kids as young as 12 might be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine

When will kids 15 and younger be vaccinated?

ANSWER:

Kids 12 and older will likely be authorized to be vaccinated by spring 2021. Younger children may not be cleared for many more months.

What Seattle can learn from mass vaccination efforts in Africa

As the United States struggles to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to the public, some are turning to Africa for advice on how to conduct mass vaccinations.

VillageReach, a nonprofit logistics and communications contractor working in Mozambique, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is also assisting Seattle’s coronavirus vaccination effort. Lessons learned in Africa can be useful in vaccinating mass numbers of Americans, too.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the PhaseFinder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households