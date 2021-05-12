What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Wednesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Wednesday, May 12.

Seattle partners with businesses to offer COVID-19 vaccine incentives

The city of Seattle is partnering with local businesses to offer people free stuff in exchange for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Seattle Fire has already partnered with Dick's Drive-In to offer free cheeseburgers for those who show up for their vaccine at the pop-up clinic there. Husky's Deli in West Seattle will offer its popular ice cream to the first 50 people who get their vaccine at the pop-up clinic this Saturday.

Health leaders urge patience ahead of final Pfizer approval for teens

While parents work to get COVID-19 vaccines for their teenagers, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is asking people to be patient as they wait for further guidance.

The FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of 12 and 15 this week. But the DOH is waiting for similar guidance from the CDC and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup before giving their blessing to local providers to start administering doses to teens.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

More vaccine sites have begun accepting walk-in patients with no appointment necessary, including Seattle's mass vaccine sites at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach and West Seattle as well as King County's sites at Outlet Collection Way in Auburn, the ShoWare Center in Kent and at the Shoreline Center.

Other health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: