What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Monday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Monday, March 8.

Snohomish County opens Johnson & Johnson-only vaccination site

Snohomish County just opened a new mass vaccination site at Angel of the Winds Arena for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The county received 5,000 doses of the newly released vaccine. The people who were quick enough to book appointments before they filled up were grateful, overwhelmed and excited.

King County health officials urge caution despite promising COVID-19 vaccine rates

Public Health – Seattle & King County announced promising figures to show how COVID-19 cases are significantly lower now compared to several months ago, but urged caution as new variants continue to appear in the region.



Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a video news conference Friday that the decline in reported COVID-19 cases has now plateaued.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of March 3, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers