What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Monday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Monday, March 15.

As Washington expands indoor dining, restaurant workers keep waiting for COVID-19 vaccines

Indoor dining is expanding in Washington state, but restaurant workers are still not prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines in the next phase.

Miki and Yukiko Sodos, owners of Bang Bang Kitchen in Seattle's Othello neighborhood, have been closely following vaccination updates from the state.

The sisters, who also own Café Pettirosso, said they were stunned to recently learn their cooks, servers, and staff are left out of the next phase.

US hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone of 100 million shots

The U.S. has officially administered more than 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday morning, the agency said 133,337,525 doses have been delivered and 101,128,005 doses have been administered so far. The vaccine tally includes the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and Johnson & Johnson's single shot vaccine.





How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of March 3, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers