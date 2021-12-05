What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Thursday, May 13.

Western Washingtonians traveling shorter distances for COVID-19 vaccines

An engineer at Kirkland-based INRIX says we’re driving a lot less than we were a month ago for COVID-19 vaccines because we can find shots closer to home.

On April 10, people were driving an average of 45 miles to go to the mass vaccination site at Yakima’s Sun Dome for an injection, according to company data. By May, that had dropped to around 25 miles.

People 12 and up eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone 12 and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington state.

The state Department of Health (DOH) expanded its vaccine eligibility Wednesday evening following recommendations that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective for people 12 to 15 years old.

Youth-led group 'Worth a Shot' helps teens get vaccines

"Worth a Shot," a group led by youth in western Washington, is launching a new initiative called "Teen Shield" to encourage kids 12 and older to get vaccinated.

Mehr Grewal, who created the initiative, said Teen Shield will use teen's stories and social media to get the word out about the vaccine.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

More vaccine sites have begun accepting walk-in patients with no appointment necessary, including Seattle's mass vaccine sites at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach and West Seattle as well as King County's sites at Outlet Collection Way in Auburn, the ShoWare Center in Kent and at the Shoreline Center.

Other health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: