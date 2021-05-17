What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Tuesday, May 25.

Moderna says COVID vaccine safe, highly effective in kids ages 12 to 17

Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S.

Moderna says it will submit its teen data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month.

White House: US to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated

The White House says the United States on Tuesday will reach 50% of American adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

President Joe Biden previously set a goal of having 70% of all adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4th.

Rare heart problem in young vaccine recipients investigated

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Panel says it’s looking into reports that a few young people who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine are experiencing rare cases of heart inflammation, also called myocarditis.

Dr. John Lynch, a UW Medicine infectious disease specialist, said health officials are seeing a small number of these cases in Washington state.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 12 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 12 to 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

More vaccine sites have begun accepting walk-in patients with no appointment necessary, including Seattle's mass vaccine sites at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach and West Seattle as well as King County's sites at Outlet Collection Way in Auburn, the ShoWare Center in Kent and at the Shoreline Center.

Other health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: