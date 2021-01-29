What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Friday

People in Seattle rushed to get a vaccine after a freezer failure that put thousands of doses in jeopardy. Here are the top vaccine facts for Tuesday, Jan. 26.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the PhaseFinder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

If you are eligible, find a list of vaccine providers on the DOH website and information on how to make an appointment.

Latest COVID-19 News

Hundreds rush to get expiring COVID-19 vaccine in Seattle

Hundreds of people rushed to Seattle University and University of Washington clinics late Thursday night to try and receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the doses expired.

Spokespeople for both Swedish and UW said that a freezer storing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine broke at Kaiser Permanente, leaving 1,650 doses of the vaccine at risk of expiring.

Swedish and UW split the doses and began administering them.

How to volunteer at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in western Washington

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics are relying heavily on volunteers, who are tasked with setting up sites, answering phones, assisting patients and doing paperwork.

KING 5 has compiled a list of current volunteer opportunities in the Puget Sound region. Some of them are experiencing a surge in interest from potential volunteers and opportunities could be very limited.

Johnson & Johnson 1-dose vaccine not as effective as others

Johnson & Johnson’s long-awaited vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses.