What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Thursday, March 18.

Appointments still open as 740,000 more Washingtonians become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

About 740,000 people became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday as Washington state moved into Phase 1B Tier 2, and some vaccine sites still have open appointments.

Approximately 1,200 people got the shot Wednesday at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, the largest civilian-led mass vaccination site in the country.

VERIFY: AstraZeneca still recommended and being tested as blood clot reports are investigated

News outlets across the world are reporting the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine's distribution is being paused in several countries because of blood clots. That can be alarming to read, but that doesn't actually mean that the vaccine is causing blood clots and it doesn't change anything in the United States.









How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of March 3, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers