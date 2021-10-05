What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Tuesday, May 11.

Parents, schools prepare to vaccinate kids 12 and up in Washington

Some parents in western Washington are already making appointments for their children to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Some sites began accepting appointments for kids as young as 12 following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15.

Olympia School District under fire for encouraging parents to register ineligible teens for vaccine clinic

The Olympia School District issued an apology after sending an email that suggested parents alter the birthdate of their 12- to 15-year-old children so they could qualify for COVID-19 vaccinations before the age group was approved by the FDA.

Map shows which King County neighborhoods are getting vaccinated

A map from Public Health – Seattle & King County reveals the county is moving in the right direction when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, with some counties still lagging behind.

As of May 10, zip code 98040, which includes Mercer Island, has the highest vaccination rate with 87% of people receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. Zip code 98047, which includes Pacific, has the lowest vaccination rate with only 46% of people receiving at least one dose.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

Several health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: