What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Wednesday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Wednesday, April 7.

Snohomish County opens sixth COVID-19 vaccination site

Snohomish County opened its sixth mass vaccination site at the Boom City fireworks location on the Tulalip reservation Tuesday.

“I don’t think we’ll reach our maximum capacity,” said County Executive Dave Sommers on his weekly media call. "Our goal is to have more capacity to deliver vaccines than we have vaccines.“

Medical experts urge caution with 'vaccine passports'

Medical experts are urging caution as companies and some governments advance plans for "vaccine passports." Supporters of the idea say the credentials are a way to prove someone has been vaccinated, allowing that person to visit certain venues or travel internationally.

But some medical experts, including at the World Health Organization, say that passports could reinforce inequalities or impede on personal freedoms.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, March 31, the state moved to Phase 1B, Tiers 3 and 4, which added the following qualifications for eligibility:

Anyone age 16 and older with two or more diseases or medical conditions

Anyone age 60 and older

Anyone living or working in certain congregate settings (correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, etc.)

Additional high-risk critical workers in congregate settings (restaurants, manufacturing, construction)