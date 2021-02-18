What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Website built by volunteers is helping thousands of people find COVID-19 vaccine appointments. What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Wednesday.

Volunteers build 'easier, less frustrating' COVID-19 vaccine website for Washington

A new website, built by volunteers, is helping thousands of people find COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Washington.

Patients must no longer surf through dozens of pages, clicking refresh for hours on end, only to find everything booked up.

CovidWA.com pulls together nearly all the state's available vaccine appointments in a single, easy-to-use website. It tells patients which providers have doses and directs them to sign-up pages.

Vaccine deliveries, distribution hampered by extreme weather

The icy blast across much of the U.S. injected more confusion and frustration into the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive Wednesday just when it was gathering speed, snarling vaccine deliveries and forcing the cancellation of countless shots around the country.

Across a large swath of the nation, including Deep South states like Georgia and Alabama, the snowy, slippery weather either led to the closing of vaccination sites outright or held up the necessary shipments, with delays expected to continue for days.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households