What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Monday

Hundreds of high-risk grocery store workers got vaccinated during a Seattle pop-up clinic. Here are the top vaccine facts for Monday, Feb. 1.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the PhaseFinder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households

If you are eligible, find a list of vaccine providers on the DOH website and information on how to make an appointment.

Seattle vaccinates 400 high-risk grocery store workers at pop-up clinic

Four hundred grocery store workers meeting Washington state's Phase 1B1 criteria lined up in the rain Sunday for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Seattle gets 1,000 doses of the vaccine each week, meaning nearly half of the week’s allotment went to the pop-up clinic on Sunday.

Health officials warn hospitals with VIP vaccine list of supply cut-off

State health officials on Saturday issued a public statement, warning hospitals that offer "invitation-only" opportunities to get COVID-19 shots would be at risk of getting their vaccine supply cut off.

It came after reports that Providence Medical Center in Everett and Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue both reached out to donors to get on contact lists, just in case there were extra doses of the vaccine at risk of not getting used.

More than 10,000 people get COVID-19 shot at Washington's mass vaccination sites

About 10,000 people got a COVID-19 shot at four mass vaccination sites that the Washington State Department of Health ran in the eastern and southern parts of the state over the past week, health officials reported.